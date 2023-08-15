AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.39.

Get AZEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

AZEK stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 247.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,976,250 shares of company stock worth $128,139,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,532 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 13.9% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 11.8% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after acquiring an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.