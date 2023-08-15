Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised Azul from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.54.

Azul Trading Down 1.6 %

AZUL opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.42. Azul has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Azul will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,172,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Featured Stories

