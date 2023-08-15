B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for UMH Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

UMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

UMH Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

UMH Properties stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 82,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 280,557 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,054,000 after acquiring an additional 886,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -248.48%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

