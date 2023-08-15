B. Riley Weighs in on NextNav Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NextNav in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NN opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $495.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. NextNav has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

Insider Transactions at NextNav

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextNav in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in NextNav by 306.3% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 3,997,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,013,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in NextNav by 53.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 333,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 115,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 736,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,962.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,394 shares of company stock valued at $116,365 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.