B. Riley Weighs in on NextNav Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NextNav in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
NASDAQ:NN opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $495.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. NextNav has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.21.
In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 736,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,962.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,394 shares of company stock valued at $116,365 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
