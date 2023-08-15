Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) versus BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) Financial Comparison

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -63.51% -78.61% -35.78% BYND Cannasoft Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Backblaze and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $85.15 million 1.72 -$51.40 million ($1.76) -2.42 BYND Cannasoft Enterprises $1.09 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Backblaze.

14.9% of Backblaze shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Backblaze shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Backblaze and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 5 0 3.00 BYND Cannasoft Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Backblaze currently has a consensus price target of $10.70, suggesting a potential upside of 151.17%. Given Backblaze’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises.

Summary

Backblaze beats BYND Cannasoft Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility. It also owns and develops EZ-G device that regulates the flow of low-concentration CBD oils into the soft tissues of the female sexual organs. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

