Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLDP. B. Riley lowered Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 13.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 200.57%. On average, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,303 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

