Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

