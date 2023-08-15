Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Update

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bandwidth Trading Down 1.9 %

BAND opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.33. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 347.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 492,996 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 120,484.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 433,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

