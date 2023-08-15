Bank of America Begins Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

KURA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.32. The firm has a market cap of $870.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.77. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

In other news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $14,213,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,145,000 after purchasing an additional 788,095 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

