Bank of America Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $142.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.64.

BABA stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

