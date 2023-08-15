Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,558 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $160,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,495,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 406,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Shares of RY opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.61%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

