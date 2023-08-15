Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.37% of Planet Fitness worth $164,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 164,178 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,796,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

