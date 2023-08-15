Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,038,440 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 239.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,038,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $158,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -416.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

