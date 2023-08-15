Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of MaxCyte worth $161,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $76,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 16,757 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $84,120.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,648.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,797.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,359.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,641 shares of company stock valued at $218,186 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

