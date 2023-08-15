Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $167,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

