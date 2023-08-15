Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $177,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 552,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

