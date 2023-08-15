Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $170,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,286 shares of company stock worth $9,426,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

