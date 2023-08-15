Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $158,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 153,049 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $208.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.69. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total transaction of $27,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,285 shares of company stock worth $9,187,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

