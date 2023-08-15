Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $153.52 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,118,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $153,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $152.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $203.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.14. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.42, a P/E/G ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

