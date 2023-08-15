Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $161.84 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $161,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $206.62 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.20 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at $75,770,976.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

