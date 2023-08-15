Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $167.36 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of MercadoLibre worth $167,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 198,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,296.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,214.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,225.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,388.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.91.

Read Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.