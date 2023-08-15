Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 253.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,874,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $165,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

