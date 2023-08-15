Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $167,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 52,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

