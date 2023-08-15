Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,932,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 99,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Baxter International worth $159,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Baxter International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Baxter International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 137,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BAX. 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.0 %

BAX opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $62.24.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -20.49%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

