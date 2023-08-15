Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 115,992 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 9.52% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $164,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

