Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 356,621 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Synchrony Financial worth $166,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

