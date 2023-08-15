Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 419 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Atmos Energy worth $143,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.98. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

