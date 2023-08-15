Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 422,701 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,541,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Huntington Bancshares worth $140,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 365,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

