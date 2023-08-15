Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 59,032 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of UBS Group worth $145,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,714,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,512,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,812,000 after purchasing an additional 494,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

