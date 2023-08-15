Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 81,142 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $168,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $81,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $478,712. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Teradyne Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TER opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

