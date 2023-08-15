Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,640 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,883,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Trimble worth $151,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Stock Performance
TRMB opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on TRMB
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trimble
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.