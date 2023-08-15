Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,640 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,883,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Trimble worth $151,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

