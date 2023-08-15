Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Clorox worth $162,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $160.17 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average of $157.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

