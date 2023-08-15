Barrington Research Comments on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USPH. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.12%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

