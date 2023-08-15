Barrington Research Comments on VIZIO Holding Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,000.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $306,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

