Barrington Research Weighs in on Insight Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Insight Enterprises in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.90. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insight Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $760,651,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

