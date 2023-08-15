BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day moving average of $181.30.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

