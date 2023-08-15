BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

