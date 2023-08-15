BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,795,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Airlines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after acquiring an additional 680,413 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

