BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in YETI by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in YETI by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of YETI opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

