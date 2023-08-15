BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in eBay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in eBay by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

