BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 376,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 106.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 763,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 190,301 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMT opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at $791,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also

