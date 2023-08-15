BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

