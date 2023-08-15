BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BOE opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

