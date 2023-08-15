BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.44.

Watsco Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $361.27 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $383.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

