Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

