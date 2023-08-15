Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

