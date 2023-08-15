Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933,305 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 52,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Best Buy worth $151,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

