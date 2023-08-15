BioRestorative Therapies’ (BRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of BRTX stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.
BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.27). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 14,361.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
