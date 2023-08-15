BioRestorative Therapies’ (BRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of BRTX stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.27). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 14,361.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

About BioRestorative Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BioRestorative Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioRestorative Therapies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 219.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

