BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

