BMO Capital Markets Increases Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

KMMPF stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

